BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a member of the violent Central American street gang MS-13 has admitted to his role in a shooting that had targeted a suspected rival gang member but ended up killing a mother of three.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Bryan Barillas pleaded guilty Thursday to racketeering conspiracy charges that include conspiracy to commit murder. The Chelsea resident faces 22 years behind bars when he’s sentenced in January if a judge accepts the plea agreement.
In 2014, prosecutors say the Guatemalan national had provided a gun to a co-conspirator, who then used it to shoot at a suspected rival gang member and missed.
The bullet killed a bystander who had been looking out a nearby window of a room she shared with her three children.
