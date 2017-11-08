NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted to fatally shooting another man outside of his home.
Essex County prosecutors say 26-year-old Cory Robinson, of Newark, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2014 death of Edwin Gibson. NJ.com reports Robinson has also pleaded guilty to a weapons offense.
Authorities say Robinson shot Gibson outside of his East Orange home during an attempted robbery. Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab calls the crime a “senseless act of violence.”
Robinson will be sentenced Dec. 15.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.