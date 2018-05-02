VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a 2017 drunken driving crash that killed an 18-year-old Chesapeake high school student and critically injured her friend.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Jerode Demetrius Johnson entered conditional guilty pleas Tuesday to aggravated DUI manslaughter, DUI maiming, felony hit and run, possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended license. The conditional plea allows him the right to appeal certain issues.

Johnson faces up to 47 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

Police said Johnson’s furniture truck plowed head-on into an SUV carrying two Great Bridge High School seniors, killing Kaitlyn Duffy and critically injuring her friend, Sabrina Mundorff. Witnesses said Johnson ran from the scene and hid behind a nearby house, where police later found him.

