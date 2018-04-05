NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has pleaded guilty to supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a 20-year-old woman who died of an overdose last September.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for Connecticut says 23-year-old Felix “Pablo” Lopez waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney John Durham says the case stemmed from a statewide effort to target dealers who supply drugs that cause death or serious injury.

The woman was found dead at a home in Norwich last September. Her death was ruled to have been caused by acute fentanyl and heroin intoxication.

Lopez could face up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.