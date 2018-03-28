LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia say a man has pleaded guilty in connection with his father’s death.

News outlets report that 28-year-old Hector Anthony Flores pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday.

A news release says Flores and his father, Hector Flores Sr., spent most of Sept. 24, 2017 drinking and watching football with a neighbor. They got into an argument on the drive back to Loudoun County. After returning home, they continued to argue, and a physical altercation ensued.

The father struck his son twice. The younger Flores retrieved a knife and stabbed his father.

The father fled, but his son followed him to a neighbor’s front door, stabbing him several times.

The younger Flores is awaiting his final sentencing hearing July 31. He faces up to 40 years in prison.