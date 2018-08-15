STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old central Michigan man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of three children following a collision between their horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck.
Brandon King pleaded guilty in a Montcalm County court on Tuesday — the same day he was charged — to misdemeanor moving violation charges.
He faces up to a year in jail for the most serious counts. Sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.
Prosecutor Andrea Krause tells The Grand Rapids Press the charging decision was based on evidence and conversations with the family.
Authorities say the children and their Mennonite family were going to worship services Oct. 29 when a truck crashed into their buggy near Sheridan. Three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The parents and four other children were injured.