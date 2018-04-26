WASHINGTON (AP) — A man admitted to discharging a firearm during a robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

A U.S Attorney’s Office news release says 24-year-old Jerome A. Proctor Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to using, carrying and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. The plea is contingent upon court approval.

WTOP-FM reports Proctor approached a letter carrier who was completing deliveries. Proctor pointed a gun at, pistol-whipped and kicked the man. A mail satchel and scanner belonging to the Postal Service were among the items taken.

When a vehicle drove up during the assault, Proctor fired a shot in the air. The driver fled, and the letter carrier chased after the vehicle.

Proctor is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

