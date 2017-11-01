PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A Pendleton man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of another tribal member that took place on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The East Oregonian says the crimes were charged in federal court because they took place on Indian lands and the men involved were Confederated Umatilla Tribes members.
Twenty-four-year-old Julian Darryl James Simpson faces up to 25 years in federal prison at his February sentencing in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Simpson shot and killed Tony Jimenez Jr., also of Pendleton, after a party in March 2016.
Simpson and three other men got into a fight after the party’s host tried to end the gathering.
Jimenez died in the driveway and another man was shot in the leg.
A co-defendant pleaded guilty to assault.
___
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com