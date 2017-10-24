COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to threatening a federal official after a voicemail message was left at the office of an Ohio congressman mentioning last summer’s shooting at a Congressional baseball practice.

Prosecutors say 68-year-old Stanley Hoff entered the guilty plea Tuesday to one count of threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Authorities say the voicemail left June 21 at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the June shooting at the practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people including GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

A message was left with Hoff’s federal public offender seeking comment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Kelley has said authorities were forced to take the message seriously when it mentioned the baseball game.