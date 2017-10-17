WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old female resident at a Rhode Island nursing home has been ordered held without bail.

A judge on Tuesday ordered 74-year-old Francis Kinsey to undergo an evaluation to determine whether he’s mentally competent to stand trial. No plea was entered at his arraignment.

Kinsey was arrested Saturday on a first-degree sexual assault charge. Coventry police say an employee reported witnessing him assault the woman.

It’s unclear whether Kinsey has retained an attorney.

Police say Kinsey was arrested on a first-degree molestation charge in Charlestown in 2012. The case has not been resolved.

WPRI-TV reports that Kathy Heren, a state advocate for the elderly, called the case “very unusual” and says the nursing home wasn’t aware of the pending charges against Kinsey.