DUNELLEN, N.J. (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Middlesex County.
The agency says a Raritan Valley Line train hit the man around 1:15 a.m. Friday just east of the train station in Dunellen. His name has not been released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he was on the tracks
It didn’t appear that anyone aboard the train was injured in the accident. It had departed earlier Friday from Newark Penn Station.
The accident did not cause any major travel delays.
NJ Transit police are investigating the accident.