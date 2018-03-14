WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have released surveillance video of a man they believe fatally stabbed a 22-year-old woman at a Southern California motel.
Officials in Westminster said Wednesday they hope the public might help track down the man seen walking up a staircase at the Quality Inn on the afternoon of March 5.
Treeanna Nichols was found dead that day inside a room at the motel.
Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry into the room. Detectives believe the suspect may have been injured in a struggle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
He’s described as a 25 to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man, around 5-feet 10-inches and about 200 pounds. He’s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt in the surveillance footage.