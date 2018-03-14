WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have released surveillance video of a man they believe fatally stabbed a 22-year-old woman at a Southern California motel.

Officials in Westminster said Wednesday they hope the public might help track down the man seen walking up a staircase at the Quality Inn on the afternoon of March 5.

Treeanna Nichols was found dead that day inside a room at the motel.

Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry into the room. Detectives believe the suspect may have been injured in a struggle.

He’s described as a 25 to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man, around 5-feet 10-inches and about 200 pounds. He’s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt in the surveillance footage.