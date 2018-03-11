NEW YORK (AP) — For weeks, an Uzbek tourist who had come to the country to visit his daughter was a man of mystery.

The Daily News reports Sabirjon Akhmedov spent weeks in a Manhattan hospital after being found unconscious in a park three days after he was supposed to get on a bus to his daughter’s Ohio home.

The 61-year-old man had arrived in New York City on Aug. 3 and was supposed to go on the bus trip with a nephew that night. He disappeared while on his way to a deli.

When he was found, he had no identification and doctors said he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

More than seven weeks later, a doctor saw a missing person poster for him, and contacted authorities.