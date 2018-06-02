MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old man went missing on Monroe Lake after a storm passed over the area.
Indiana conservation police say the Bloomington man was boating and swimming with co-workers Friday evening at 10,000 acre man-made reservoir.
Then the squall hit. After it passed, his friends realized he was missing and called 911.
Authorities including a dive team conducted a search, which was called off at dark. It resumed Saturday morning.
Police are withholding the man’s name pending notification of his family.