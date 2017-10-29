DOVER, Del. (AP) — Emergency personnel in Delaware say a man has been found dead after going missing from a fishing pier.

The News Journal reports the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company sent a rescue boat out around 5 a.m. Sunday to help a 30-year-old man who went missing near the Port Mahon Fishing Pier.

Authorities say his body was found by a family member walking the shoreline.

According to the newspaper, Kent County paramedics pulled the body from the water and turned it over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com