BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man was able to find his car after he was carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.

The Connecticut Post reports officers were called to the scene in Bridgeport around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The victim says the suspect got into his car and ordered him out with a gun withdrawn.

Police say the suspect hit many cars as he or she tried to escape. The victim was uninjured.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect, but the victim says he was a male in his early 20s with dark pants and a dark jacket.

Police are still searching for the suspect.