BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A New York man charged in connection with a 2016 shootout at a Maine Walmart has been found guilty of federal gun and drug possession charges, but not guilty of firing his weapon.

WABI-TV reports that 39-year-old Reginald McBride was convicted Wednesday in federal court in Bangor. He still faces charges in state court of attempted murder and reckless conduct with a gun.

Police say McBride and three others got into an argument over drug money before the shootout erupted at a Walmart in Augusta. No one was injured.

