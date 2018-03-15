BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A New York man charged in connection with a 2016 shootout at a Maine Walmart has been found guilty of federal gun and drug possession charges, but not guilty of firing his weapon.
WABI-TV reports that 39-year-old Reginald McBride was convicted Wednesday in federal court in Bangor. He still faces charges in state court of attempted murder and reckless conduct with a gun.
Police say McBride and three others got into an argument over drug money before the shootout erupted at a Walmart in Augusta. No one was injured.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv