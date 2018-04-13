TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say a man believed to be another victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been identified after investigators released his photograph and appealed to the public for help.
McArthur currently faces seven counts of first-degree murder.
In early March, police released a photograph of a man believed to be another one of the 66-year-old landscaper’s alleged victims an effort to identify him, and they released an enhanced version of the photo this week. On Friday, police said they had been able to identify him.
They said they would not release the man’s name or details on whether new charges will be laid until the man’s next of kin were notified.
