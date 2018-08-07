WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money is scheduled to go before a Connecticut probate judge in an effort to tap into a family trust to pay for legal expenses.
The hearing in Nathan Carman’s case is set for Tuesday afternoon.
Carman is asking the judge to remove his aunt as trustee of the $270,000 Nathan Carman Family Trust, after his request for $150,000 for legal expenses was rejected.
Carman denies involvement in the 2013 killing of his grandfather in Connecticut and the 2016 death of his mother, who disappeared during a boating trip that originated in Rhode Island. No arrests have been made in either case.
Relatives are trying to block Carman from collecting from his grandfather’s estate.