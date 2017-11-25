BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man was using his fireplace to heat his home in southeast Idaho when the fire escaped, severely damaging the residence.

The Idaho State Journal reports the electricity and natural gas had been shut off to the Blackfoot home, so the resident was using the fireplace to stay warm on Friday.

Blackfoot Fire Department officials say the man step outside and later noticed his home was on fire. Officials say a burning log somehow rolled out of the fireplace and ignited the living room.

Firefighters had the blaze extinguished in a few minutes, but the fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

Officials estimate the blaze caused about $30,000 in damages, making the house uninhabitable.

