COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man shot and killed someone that was helping his best friend’s mother move out of an apartment.
Richland County deputies said 39-year-old Curtis Hicks had been dating the woman and came to her apartment complex in Columbia around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said Hicks shot the woman’s son and his friend. The son remains in the hospital while the friend was killed. Their names have not been released.
Deputies said in a release that Hicks is wanted for murder and attempted murder. He has not been arrested.
Deputies say the woman moving out had just ended a relationship with Hicks.