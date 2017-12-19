MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A man has been killed and a woman injured in a shooting at a grocery store in the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

The Chicago Tribune reports Deputy Police Chief Elijah Willis says the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maywood Grocery. He says the shooter fled the area in a vehicle and that there was no motive to report as of Tuesday night.

Both victims were taken to Loyola University Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 37-year-old Anthony Morris of Maywood. The woman, whose name was not released, was being treated for her injuries late Tuesday.

___

