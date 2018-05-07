TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a crash between two personal watercrafts in Florida has killed one man and hospitalized one woman.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells news outlets 42-year-old Alberto Portales Fernandez was fatally injured when his watercraft collided with another that 41-year-old Helen Gore was driving. FWC officials say the crash happened in Tampa waters Sunday evening.

Fernandez died at a hospital. Gore was reported to be in critical condition on Sunday, and officials did not update her condition on Monday.

Officials say an investigation of the crash and what caused it is “active and ongoing.”