SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and a woman injured after a motorcycle crash near Searchlight.
Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle crashed shortly Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman riding on the back of the bike was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities say no other vehicles were involved.
They say the motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.