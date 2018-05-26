OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died and a woman has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash near downtown Omaha.

Police say a large sport utility vehicle went out of control while pulling out of a gas station parking lot at 24th and Leavenworth streets, jumping a curb and hitting a pedestrian, then a utility pole. Police say 48-year-old Ruben Batres died at a hospital.

Witnesses say a woman driving the SUV — later identified by police as 33-year-old Nickole Wheeler — leapt from the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say she later flagged down a motorist and asked for a ride home. But the motorist, who was aware of the crash, drove her back to the scene, where police arrested her.

Wheeler was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, but faces more serious charges in light of Batres’ death..