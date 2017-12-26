RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed when his van rear-ended a stalled charter bus on the interstate in Rapid City was a 31-year-old from Iowa.

The South Dakota State Patrol says Cade Stensland of Larchwood, Iowa was driving on Interstate 90 about 20 miles east of Rapid City when he hit the charter bus. The Daily Republic reports the bus had stalled in the middle of the highway with no lights because it had lost power Thursday night.

No one was injured on the bus, which carried 56 passengers.

The South Dakota State Patrol is investigating the accident.

