The Associated Press

DUMONT, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when a train hit his car at a railroad crossing.

Dumont police say the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. They say it appears that the 54-year-old man disregarded the gates and stopped his vehicle on the tracks, but the death remains under investigation.

Authorities say the man was a Dumont resident but they have not released his name. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The man was alone in the vehicle when the accident occurred. No other injuries were reported.

The CSX train, which consisted of two locomotives and 22 cars, was carrying containerized freight from East St. Louis, Illinois to Little Ferry, New Jersey.

