GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was in was hit by a freight train in northern Colorado.

The truck carrying water used in hydraulic fracturing was hit by a two-car Great Western train at a crossing in Greeley on Sunday. Lt. Rick Cudworth with the Greeley Fire Department says the truck rolled into a ditch, and no one on the train was injured.

Ruth Pacheco and her husband, Claro, told The Greeley Tribune they saw the train backing up toward the truck, which they described after the crash as a crumpled heap.

The victim’s name has not been released.

