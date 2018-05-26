INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in a Kansas City suburb says a 52-year-old man has died after crashing a car into a house.
The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
Investigators say the man’s sport utility vehicle veered off the road and collided with the house. Police say there were people in the home, but no one inside the house was injured.
Police have not released the driver’s name pending notification of his family members.
The crash remains under investigation.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com