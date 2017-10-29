CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old man is dead after the pickup he was driving crashed into a parked car in northeastern Minnesota.

Police say the man was driving a Ford F-150 when he struck the parked vehicle Saturday night in Cloquet. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Cloquet man who was in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital.

WDIO-TV reports police are investigating.