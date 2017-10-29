CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old man is dead after the pickup he was driving crashed into a parked car in northeastern Minnesota.
Police say the man was driving a Ford F-150 when he struck the parked vehicle Saturday night in Cloquet. He died at the scene.
A 29-year-old Cloquet man who was in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital.
WDIO-TV reports police are investigating.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre