WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been killed in a two-car crash in northern Virginia.
Prince William County Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Woodbridge when the driver of a 2000 Honda Civic lost control while driving westbound on the Prince William Parkway. The car left the road, crossed the median and struck a 2016 Lexus GX460 traveling eastbound.
Three occupants of the Lexus were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda died at the scene. Police did not immediately release his identity.
The crash is being investigated.
