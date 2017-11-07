BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally gunned down in a triple shooting near a Baltimore police station.
Police spokesman T.J. Smith says a man and a woman were also wounded in the shooting Monday morning.
Officers saw two men run away from the scene. Smith says officers chased after them, but the men managed to escape.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, not random. Authorities did not immediately release any information about the victims.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the slaying marks the city’s 303rd homicide this year.