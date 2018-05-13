Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have identified a man who they say was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy who also was shot.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect who was killed as 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy, of Orient.

The sheriff’s office says the shootout happened Saturday night in Columbus. Authorities say the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck and the driver fled. After a short pursuit, the truck crashed in front of a gas station and shots were fired.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition. The deputy’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has not said why the deputy tried to stop the truck.

