COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have identified a man who they say was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy who also was shot.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect who was killed as 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy, of Orient.
The sheriff’s office says the shootout happened Saturday night in Columbus. Authorities say the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck and the driver fled. After a short pursuit, the truck crashed in front of a gas station and shots were fired.
The deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition. The deputy’s name has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
The sheriff’s office has not said why the deputy tried to stop the truck.