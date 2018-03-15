CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — The FBI and Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed in a deadly shootout with a sergeant.
The Journal reports that 27-year-old Fordell Hill was killed in the Feb. 15 car chase turned shootout.
The incident began as a sedan with three occupants was pulled over for a broken brake light. The sedan fled the scene and crossed the Utah border, during which someone in the vehicle fired shots at pursuing authorities.
Sheriff Steve Nowlin says the sedan eventually came to a stop with a blown tire. But someone inside continued to fire, so the sergeant fired back — killing Hill.
The driver and other passenger were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office and were turned over to Navajo police.
___
Information from: Cortez Journal, http://www.cortezjournal.com/