CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Brad Koch said in a news release that 30-yearold Stephen Giles was found dead just before midnight Wednesday.

Officers had been called to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that in the parking lot and found Giles, who had been shot several times.

Police were looking for witnesses to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting.