EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a police officer in New Hampshire has fatally shot a man.
The state Attorney General’s office said in a statement that the shooting occurred Saturday night in Epping on Route 101. No officers were injured.
Officials did not immediately release additional information.
Epping is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Manchester.
