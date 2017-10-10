Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (AP) — A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has confirmed that a man killed by mulch dropped from a helicopter was the senator’s brother-in-law.

Lee’s spokesman Conn Carroll confirmed Tuesday that 58-year-old Bryan Burr was the brother of Lee’s wife, Sharon Lee.

Burr was killed Saturday after he was hit by mulch dropped on the burn scar from a massive wildfire in southern Utah.

The Alpine man was on the ground calling out locations to drop the mulch near Brian Head.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating because an aircraft was involved in the industrial accident

The Associated Press