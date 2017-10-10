BRIAN HEAD, Utah (AP) — A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has confirmed that a man killed by mulch dropped from a helicopter was the senator’s brother-in-law.

Lee’s spokesman Conn Carroll confirmed Tuesday that 58-year-old Bryan Burr was the brother of Lee’s wife, Sharon Lee.

Burr was killed Saturday after he was hit by mulch dropped on the burn scar from a massive wildfire in southern Utah.

The Alpine man was on the ground calling out locations to drop the mulch near Brian Head.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating because an aircraft was involved in the industrial accident