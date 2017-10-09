BRIAN HEAD, Utah (AP) — Authorities have identified a Utah man who died after he was hit by mulch dropped from a helicopter during rehabilitation work on the burn scar from a massive wildfire near Brian Head.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old worker Bryan Burr of Alpine was struck on the head as crews dropped straw mulch in southern Utah.

Burr had been on the ground calling out locations to drop the mulch Saturday afternoon.

Iron County Sheriff’s officials say a helicopter pilot noticed the injured man and contacted another ground crew, which called 911.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating because an aircraft was involved in the industrial accident.

The wildfire near Brian Head was sparked by weed burning and torched more than 100 square miles (259 square kilometers) this summer.