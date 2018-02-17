SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 53-year-old man was killed when his snowmobile a struck a tree.
The Maine Warden Service says Brian Gatie, of Smithfield, was operating the first of three sleds traveling together when he crashed on Saturday. Game wardens say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
It was the third fatal snowmobile crash this year.
An investigation is continuing.
Most Read Stories
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
- After 911 calls and a lockdown at Highline College, police find 'zero evidence' of a shooting VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say