LOUISA, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a man has died in a lawn mower accident at a cemetery.
WSAZ-TV reports the accident happened Friday night at Pine Hill Cemetery in the eastern Kentucky community of Louisa.
The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency says on its Facebook page that the Louisa Fire Department responded to the accident. The victim was transported to a Louisa hospital. His name was not immediate released.
Louisa police are investigating the accident.
