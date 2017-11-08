BEAR CREEK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a house fire in Alabama.
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams told news outlets it is believed that 40-year-old Kevin Pickens died in the Tuesday morning house fire. He lived at the home with his family.
Authorities say Pickens’ wife, Leah Pickens, and their 9-year-old son were able to escape the burning home.
Kevin’s body was recovered from the home. His remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed.
Authorities say the fire remains under investigation. Further details have not been released.