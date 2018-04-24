WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wichita.
Police Lt. Rick Moscicki says the man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday. After the driver who hit him took off, three other vehicles stopped to keep other drivers from running over the man.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police don’t know why he was in the road.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com