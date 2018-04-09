GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — One man has died and another man is in jail after a hit and run in northern South Carolina.

Media outlets reported the man was killed Saturday night in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Ronald Gene Cathey has been charged with driving under the influence involving death and an open container of alcohol violation.

Forty-six-year-old Eric Jonathan Zeigler of Columbia died when he was struck while crossing a street. The coroner’s office says Zeigler died at the scene.

It was not known if Cathey has an attorney yet.