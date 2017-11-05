MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for the suspects involved in a hit-and-run in Connecticut that killed a 22-year-old man.
Authorities believe two cars were racing each other on the Arrigoni Bridge Saturday night when one vehicle struck the back of Daquan Moore’s motor scooter. Moore was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified the vehicle that struck Moore as a white or light beige Audi. Portland police tell WFSB the Audi sped back toward Middletown after the crash.
Authorities are now reviewing security footage from the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
