COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in northeast Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports officers found a man lying on East Woodmen Road on Saturday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital.
The vehicle that hit the man is described as a lighter-colored 1998 to 2000 Ford Ranger.
No other information was released.
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com