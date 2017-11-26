FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine continue to investigate a head-on crash that killed a man over the weekend.

The Portland Press Herald reports the crash happened on Route 139 in Fairfield around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say a car driven by 30-year-old Jesse Quiron-Demo, of Norridgewock, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer driven by 31-year-old Kyle Knox, of Winterport.

Authorities say Quiron-Demo died at the scene. Knox was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

