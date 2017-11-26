FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine continue to investigate a head-on crash that killed a man over the weekend.
The Portland Press Herald reports the crash happened on Route 139 in Fairfield around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say a car driven by 30-year-old Jesse Quiron-Demo, of Norridgewock, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer driven by 31-year-old Kyle Knox, of Winterport.
Authorities say Quiron-Demo died at the scene. Knox was not injured.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com