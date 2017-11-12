DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a motorist was killed in a Florida crash that started after multiple vehicles hit cattle that had wandered onto the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the dead man as 61-year-old Lawrence Allegro of Enterprise, Florida. Troopers say Allegro was driving Friday night on a highway west of Daytona Beach when his car was struck head-on by another vehicle who hit one of the cattle.

Allegro also struck one of the animals. A tractor-trailer then hit the third animal. The other two drivers were not seriously injured. Allegro died at a hospital.

Troopers say all three of the cattle were killed.