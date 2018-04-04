CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man killed this week in a mobile home fire had tried to swim across Lake Michigan and back two years ago.

Fifty-three-year-old Scott Wolford died Sunday along with his 86-year-old father, Sam Wolford, when a fire swept their home near Chesterton. The fire began in their living room, but its cause has been ruled undetermined.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that in August 2016 Scott Wolford tried to swim from Chicago to St. Joseph, Michigan, and back in a bid to set a Marathon Swimmers Federation world record for the longest unassisted, nonstop, open water swim.

Wolford, who grew up a mile and a half from Lake Michigan, made it just 18.5 miles into the planned 120-mile trek before stormy weather ended his attempt.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com