ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a fire at a senior housing complex near Boston.

The state fire marshal’s office said that the man was found dead by firefighters responding to a blaze at the Chestnut Glen senior housing apartments in Abington on Sunday afternoon.

Several other residents were taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of his family.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.